Air Quality Advisory in effect for Wichita today due to rangeland burning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Wichita today.

The city says Rangeland burning in the Flint Hills coupled with winds out of the east will almost certainly bring smoke into the Wichita area.

⚠️ An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Wichita today. Air Quality conditions today could be unhealthy for sensitive groups ⚠️

Rangeland burning coupled with winds out of the east will almost certainly bring smoke into the Wichita MSA, impacting air quality. pic.twitter.com/60UE2MvgW6 — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) April 2, 2019

Poor air quality can effect your health by the following: it can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat, cause shortness of breath, aggravate asthma and other respiratory conditions, and even affect your heart and cardiovascular system.

"If you know you've got a kiddo with asthma and they've got soccer practice, maybe you skip it or you're planning to go to the park later, maybe you decide that that can be postponed," said Baylee Cunningham, senior management analyst for the city of Wichita.

The city will continue monitoring conditions and said there are ways people can help reduce emissions, especially on days where the burning is happening.

"If you can carpool with a friend, if you can postpone any errands, limit those trips in a vehicle," said Cunningham. "Obviously on a day like today, you don't want to do any yard work. The combustion of a lawn mower would actually add to the air quality impacts that we're already seeing."



