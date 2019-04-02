Air Quality Advisory in effect for Wichita today due to rangeland burning
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Wichita today.
The city says Rangeland burning in the Flint Hills coupled with winds out of the east will almost certainly bring smoke into the Wichita area.
⚠️ An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Wichita today. Air Quality conditions today could be unhealthy for sensitive groups ⚠️— City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) April 2, 2019
Rangeland burning coupled with winds out of the east will almost certainly bring smoke into the Wichita MSA, impacting air quality. pic.twitter.com/60UE2MvgW6
Poor air quality can effect your health by the following: it can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat, cause shortness of breath, aggravate asthma and other respiratory conditions, and even affect your heart and cardiovascular system.
"If you know you've got a kiddo with asthma and they've got soccer practice, maybe you skip it or you're planning to go to the park later, maybe you decide that that can be postponed," said Baylee Cunningham, senior management analyst for the city of Wichita.
The city will continue monitoring conditions and said there are ways people can help reduce emissions, especially on days where the burning is happening.
"If you can carpool with a friend, if you can postpone any errands, limit those trips in a vehicle," said Cunningham. "Obviously on a day like today, you don't want to do any yard work. The combustion of a lawn mower would actually add to the air quality impacts that we're already seeing."
Here are tips to help you protect your health from the CDC:
- Pay attention to local air quality reports and the US Air Quality Index
- If you are told to stay indoors, stay indoors and keep your indoor air as clean as possible
- Use an air filter
- Do not add to indoor pollution
- Follow your doctor’s advice about medicines and about your respiratory management plan if you have asthma or another lung disease or cardiovascular disease
- Do not rely on dust masks for protection
- Avoid smoke exposure during outdoor recreation
