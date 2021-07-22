Air quality advisory issued for Wichita due to high presence of wildfire smoke

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita issued an air quality advisory for the region. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the air quality index is 102.

The city said wildfires in the western United States are the source of the poorer air quality, as a result, smoke and particulates are being transported across the Plains and the East Coast due to weather conditions

The largest — eastern Oregon’s Bootleg fire — has grown to 618 square miles (1,600 square kilometers). That’s half the size of Rhode Island, yet fewer than 200 houses and other structures have been confirmed as lost because the fire is burning in a sparsely populated area. More than 200 fires are burning in Manitoba and Ontario, according to Canadian officials.

The city is advising residents in sensitive groups – individuals with lung disease, older adults, and children – to follow EPA guidance associated with these air quality conditions:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors

Be active outdoors when air quality is better

Keep doors and windows closed, and run an air filter to clean inside air

Face masks can protect against breathing in smoke

An online, interactive smoke map was launched by the EPA and the U.S. Forest Service last year.