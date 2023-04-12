TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded an air quality advisory for parts of the Flint Hill region, through Manhattan toward Nebraska, due to seasonal burning that was issued on April 7. The conditions in the area have improved, but prescribed burns are still taking place.

Common health problems during an air quality advisory include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing, and bronchitis.

The KDHE recommends that individuals continue to monitor the local air quality and follow the steps below to protect themselves from smoke.

If individuals live near these areas, they can take these steps to protect themselves health when smoke is present:

Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise

More vulnerable people should remain indoors

Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water

Contact their doctor for symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue

For more information about the burning in the Flint Hills, the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan, April burn restrictions, and the smoke modeling tool, click here.