Air quality in Wichita rated unhealthy for second day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita said the air quality index is 152 as of 8:30 a.m. and is rated unhealthy again.

The air is due to western wildfires and smoke being transported into Kansas by the wind.

Smoke can cause health problems, even in healthy individuals. Common health problems include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses such as bronchitis. Individuals with respiratory issues, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and the elderly may experience worse symptoms.

Steps to protect your health on days when particulate matter is present include: