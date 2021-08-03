Air quality in Wichita rated unhealthy for second day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita said the air quality index is 152 as of 8:30 a.m. and is rated unhealthy again.
The air is due to western wildfires and smoke being transported into Kansas by the wind.
Smoke can cause health problems, even in healthy individuals. Common health problems include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing and illnesses such as bronchitis. Individuals with respiratory issues, pre-existing heart or lung diseases, children and the elderly may experience worse symptoms.
Steps to protect your health on days when particulate matter is present include:
- Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.
- People with respiratory or heart-related illness should remain indoors.
- People who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in particular respiratory or heart-related symptoms, who are currently infected or recently recovered, should remain indoors.
- Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running the air conditioners with air filters.
- Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.
- Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.