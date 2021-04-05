Air tanker helps battle Rice County wildfire Sunday

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An air tanker was called on Sunday to help battle a wildfire in Rice County.

According to Rice County Emergency Management, the fire started in the Whispering Meadows area at Ave. W and 28th.

The tanker made four water drops in an area that was hard for fire crews to reach.

Overnight, emergency manangement said ligther wind and higher humidity help crews set back fires to contain the fire.

There are still several hot spots. More fire crews will be coming in at noon Monday to help with wind expected to increase during the afternoon hours.