BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut.

It began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they receive the report of an erratic driver in the city. Police Chief Bill Berry says as an officer headed north of Logan Street where the driver had been spotted, the vehicle passed him south at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the T intersection of 4th Avenue, hit the curb, and went airborne. Chief Berry says the car came to rest partially on the roof of the Pizza Hut.

The engine caught on fire, which spread to the building, causing significant damage before it was brought under control. The manager was the only one inside at the time and was not hurt.

The driver of the car was taken by EMS to a Wichita hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Berry. They are working to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Belle Plaine Police with their investigation. At the moment, the Pizza Hut remains closed. KSN has reached out to the owner of the business to learn when they plan to reopen and will update this story when they are able to return our call.