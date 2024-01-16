WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Aviation Museum in Wichita says it has received a generous donation from Airbus to expand its STEM learning program.

The museum says the donation from Airbus America Engineering in Wichita has allowed them to purchase the We WILL Build It Better learning kits for its STEM program for its hands-on education program for children from first to seventh grade. The KAM says the kits are all-inclusive, industry-designed, and educator-developed.

“Having We WILL Build It Better will give us the tools to expand our educational capabilities to kids in our community,” says KAM President Ben Sauceda in a news release. “The simple yet deep approach of this curriculum allows us to expand our mission of connecting the rich history of Kansas aviation with an innovative future for all.”

The Museum says the kits will be used for its summer STEM/STEAM camp program, as well as for week breaks during the school year. The curriculum is designed by Flight Works Alabama in conjunction with Airbus, Amazon Web Services, and Snap-on Incorporated.

“Careers in STEM/STEAM will continue to be among the most in-demand when today’s young people enter the workforce,” says John O’Leary, Vice President of Engineering for Airbus Americas. “Yet opportunities in engineering, manufacturing technology, aerospace, data centers, and other technical careers are not traditionally introduced to younger students. Solving the challenges that face our society will require imagination and innovation cultivated through teamwork and rooted in solid problem-solving skills. The ‘We WILL Build It Better’ kits developed by Flight Works Alabama are perfect tools for introducing young, impressionable minds to those concepts.”

