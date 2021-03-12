Airlines offering more flights this spring at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With fares as much as 37% lower than last year and people are anxious to travel again, more flight options for travelers are being offered.

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said data shows an increased interest in travel to leisure destinations and airlines are adjusting schedules to meet that demand.

March Changes

American Airlines now has six daily flights to DFW (5 on Saturdays). This is an increase of two daily flights.

Delta Air Lines added one flight to Atlanta, making three daily flights.

Frontier Airlines added a second weekly flight to Denver instead of one. Flights operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Frontier Airlines began nonstop service to Las Vegas on March 8. Flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Allegiant Air resumed nonstop service to Destin/Fort Walton Beach on March 4. Flights operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Southwest Airlines has suspended its Las Vegas route in March. Southwest still operates daily service to St. Louis and Denver, with a Saturday flight to Phoenix.

United has made no changes in March.

April Changes

United will add 13 weekly flights to Denver for a total of 34 flights, a 62% increase

United will add 14 weekly flights to Chicago for a total of 28 flights, a 100% increase

United will add 4 weekly flights to Houston for a total of 25 weekly flights, a 19% increase

It is expected that 2021 will be a transition year and travel demand will increase in the second quarter. Vaccine distribution and lifted travel restrictions are expected to boost demand. Business travel demand is not expected to fully recover this year, and international travel will continue to remain depressed due to travel restrictions.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has substantial efforts underway in preparation for spring break travelers, who typically travel late February through April. Those efforts include technology upgrades across airport checkpoints that reduce or eliminate physical contact, recruitment efforts to prepare for possible increasing passenger volumes, and vaccination efforts for our officers and personnel who regularly engage directly with members of the public. Learn more here.