Airplane ticket sales are up 120% ahead of spring break

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Eisenhower National Airport Officials now see a light at the end of the tunnel. They say people are planning in advanced and purchasing their Spring Break flights.

ICT’s Air Service Marketing Manager, Valerie Wise says they are up by 63% in ticket sales from 2019 and from 2020 they are up by 120 %.

Wise says this year more passengers are using more rental cars and spending money at the concession stands. Helping the economy.

“Fortunately, we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for the demand of spring break that gives us hope that some travel will be up,” said Marketing Manager at Eisenhower National Airport, Valerie Wise.

Mimi Quiñones is one Wichitan who is contributing to the economic impact. She says now that COVID-19 cases are down she feels she can travel.

“It makes it a lot more comfortable for people even around you which makes it a nicer flight in total,” said Quiñones.

Wise says the rest of this year will likely be a transition year for the airport. Especially after what 2020 brought them.