WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Travelers booking flights in and out of Wichita will see different options at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) in the coming weeks. Some flights are being added, and bigger planes will replace smaller regional jets.

The Wichita Airport Authority said the changes are due to “challenging times for the airline industry.” There is a shortage of pilots, higher fuel prices, and uncertainty in global travel caused by the Ukraine invasion.

The number of people traveling for fun is increasing, but there are fewer business and international travelers. Therefore, fares and revenues are depressed.

The Wichita Airport Authority said the pilot shortage is forcing airlines to cut flights and, in some markets, cancel service altogether. Larger airlines are hiring pilots from lower-cost, regional carriers, leaving fewer airlines to serve small markets.

Airlines intend to phase out the smaller, 50-seat regional jets as they are less economical to operate. At ICT, more narrowbody aircraft have been scheduled.

Due to these challenges, the airlines continue to make changes to their schedules on a weekly basis. As a result, Wichita will have 3% more flights and 16% more seats in the second quarter of 2022 than in the second quarter of 2021.