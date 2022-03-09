WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Travelers booking flights in and out of Wichita will see different options at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) in the coming weeks. Some flights are being added, and bigger planes will replace smaller regional jets.
The Wichita Airport Authority said the changes are due to “challenging times for the airline industry.” There is a shortage of pilots, higher fuel prices, and uncertainty in global travel caused by the Ukraine invasion.
The number of people traveling for fun is increasing, but there are fewer business and international travelers. Therefore, fares and revenues are depressed.
The Wichita Airport Authority said the pilot shortage is forcing airlines to cut flights and, in some markets, cancel service altogether. Larger airlines are hiring pilots from lower-cost, regional carriers, leaving fewer airlines to serve small markets.
Airlines intend to phase out the smaller, 50-seat regional jets as they are less economical to operate. At ICT, more narrowbody aircraft have been scheduled.
Due to these challenges, the airlines continue to make changes to their schedules on a weekly basis. As a result, Wichita will have 3% more flights and 16% more seats in the second quarter of 2022 than in the second quarter of 2021.
- Alaska Airlines – daily service to Seattle returns in April
- Allegiant Air –
– Destin service resumes March 10
– LAX nonstop will begin June 2
- American Airlines – a second daily flight to Chicago returned in March
- Frontier – Las Vegas service returns April 1; flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays
- Southwest Airlines –
– St. Louis service returns to twice/daily in April except Saturdays when there will be one flight
– Denver service will operate twice daily, with the exception of Saturday
– Las Vegas service will operate on Saturdays only
– Phoenix service will be suspended in April
- United Airlines –
– A third daily flight to Chicago is added in April
– Denver service will be three times a day
– Houston service will be two times a day