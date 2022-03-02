TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An “alarming” trend circulating nationwide is now a concern in Kansas schools, according to a state child advocacy center.

Some children have viewed “the oil check” trend, which involves sticking fingers or objects up another person’s anus, as a joke or “prank.” But, according to LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, which works with several agencies, including law enforcement, as part of a multi-disciplinary unit, it’s something that is in fact sexual assault.

“What we’re also seeing is much more violent incidents like that where a person is violently assaulted,” Jill Shehi-Chapman, Program Director/Forensic Interviewer for the advocacy center, said. “Situations where a juvenile is taken by force, or clothing is removed by force, and then having that attempted penetration into their anus.”

The organization, located in Topeka, is part of 17 child advocacy centers in the state. Kelly Durkin, the Executive Director of the advocacy group, alerted Jackson County Schools and Shawnee County Schools about this matter in an email this week.

Information was shared talking about an alarming trend that is currently taking place where youths are inserting or attempting to insert fingers or objects into another person’s anus in an act that is being called “checking your oil” or “the oil check”.

It prompted some school districts to spread awareness about the growing concern.

According to a Facebook post made by Holton Public Schools Tuesday evening, the district intends to meet any violations of any provision of the Behavior Code with “disciplinary action, up to and including suspension and/or expulsion.” In the post, the district continued to share that it will cooperate with law enforcement in security matters and shall, as required by law, report criminal acts committed at school, on school property or at school-sponsored activities.

Action was taken regarding students in a neighboring school district at Jackson Heights USD 335. In a Youtube video posted last week by the Superintendent for the school district, Jim Howard, he said that the incident “in question” involved middle school boys, during a passing period between two classes in one of the locker rooms.

In order to increase supervision, Howard said one of the other actions taken include locking the locker rooms, so that students will need to ask staff members to open those rooms to grant access.

According to Shehi-Chapman, the issue is not just isolated to Kansas, but is also occurring across the nation. Videos of the trend have been posted on some social media platforms like TikTok. Shehi-Chapman said that in Kansas schools they’ve noticed an “uptick” in these cases as well, along with other more aggressive or “violent” incidents related to the trend.

“It’s important to understand it’s not isolated to our communities, it’s definitely statewide and nationwide…something needs to change,” Shehi-Chapman said.