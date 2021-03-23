Albert Wilson free on bond pending new trial

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita native Albert Wilson, convicted of a rape in Lawrence in 2019, is now free on bond.

A judge on Tuesday allowed Wilson to go free on bond while the court works on a date for a new, second trial.

Family and friends surrounded Wilson and his attorneys on Tuesday as they walked out of Douglas County court.

“I think this has been a long, hard emotional fight for all parties involved,” said attorney Josh Dubin with the Innocence Project who is co-counsel for Wilson. “And we are just grateful for the justice system now working. We weren’t so happy with the way that it was working before but happy with the way it’s going now.”

Earlier this month a judge ordered a new trial for Wilson. The judge said there was evidence on the phone of the accuser/victim in the case that was not brought up in trial. That judge also said the attorney for Wilson at the time did not provide adequate counsel.

In 2016 Wilson met a 17-year-old girl at a bar in Lawrence. The two went back to his place and Wilson was later charged and then convicted of rape from that encounter.

The case gained national attention with the #freealbertwilson movement. Supporters of Wilson believe he did not get adequate legal help.

Dubin indicated on Tuesday the defense team hopes to avoid a second trial and come to a resolution in the case outside of a new trial.

“That’s certainly what we’re hoping for,” said Dubin. “That’s in the best interest of all parties involved.”

A court conference is set for May 13 on what comes next, either a new trial for Wilson or any possible other form of resolution in the case.