LAWRENCE, Kan. — A former University of Kansas student whose rape conviction was dismissed last year is now suing the state.

Albert Wilson has filed a lawsuit in Douglas County District Court against the state of Kansas for wrongful conviction and imprisonment.

Wilson was convicted of rape in 2019 from an encounter with a 17-year-old girl he met at a bar near the KU campus when he was 20 years old. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison but has always maintained his innocence.

Last year, a judge ruled that during the trial proceedings in the case, Wilson was denied his right to effective assistance of counsel and granted him a new trial.

But in December 2021, the Douglas County District Attorney dismissed the case altogether.

The case drew national attention, including from some celebrities.

Supporters believed Wilson’s conviction was unfair because of a lack of physical evidence, an all-white and mostly female jury and alleged racial bias from a problematic prosecutor, Amy McGowen.

Now Wilson, who lives in Wichita, is seeking monetary relief, tuition assistance and participation in the state health care benefits program under state law. He is also requesting that they court expunge the case from his record.