WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department identified a man killed in a crash early Tuesday.

According to police, 29-year-old Andrew Ornelas of Wichita died from injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 21st and Amidon. The crash happened around 1 a.m.

Police said their investigation revealed that Ornelas was driving a silver Toyota Avalon eastbound on 21st Street, lost control of his vehicle, and collided with a pole.

His vehicle flipped over. Police said Ornelas was ejected from the car. No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries occurred.

Police said speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor. However, the investigation is ongoing.