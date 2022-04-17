COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, a shooting that occurred in Cowley County left three deputies with gunshot wounds and the female suspect dead. Since then, all three deputies have been released from the hospital in good condition.

Around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, Cowley County deputies responded to a report about a suspicious vehicle located about five miles north of Winfield, parked a quarter-mile west of U.S. Highway 77 on 122nd Road.

Three deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with a female driver. After refusing to comply with their commands to step out of the vehicle, they attempted to remove her. She then brandished a handgun, and gunfire was exchanged. All three deputies were struck during the shooting, and the woman was killed at the scene.

On Saturday, the female suspect was identified as 32-year-old Andrea Barrow of Arkansas City.

EMS transported two of the deputies to a Wichita hospital and released them the same day. The third deputy had to be airlifted due to more serious injuries. He was released on Saturday, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) continues to investigate this case.