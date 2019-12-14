All aboard the Polar Express at OJ Watson park

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was ‘all aboard’ at a Wichita park tonight.

The Wichita Parks & Recreation Department held its annual Christmas Express at O.J. Watson Park on Friday.

The event began with a reading of the holiday classic “Polar Express,” followed by crafts and a train ride right to the North Pole.

“The kids enjoy S’mores and hot cocoa and, kinda like the story, Santa comes out, and he gives out the first gift of Christmas to everybody,” said Brian Hill, manager of O.J. Watson Park.

The event takes place every Friday and Saturday night through the end of December.

Tickets are $16 per person.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories