WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Are you looking for a chance to show off your skills and perform? Well, starting this month, Muse Meridian in Wichita has an opportunity that is open to everyone.

“Muse Meridian is basically a place for creatives to kind of come together, find their community,” said Aaron Underwood, entertainment director for the Muse Meridian.

Underwood hosts open mic nights throughout Wichita twice a week at other venues and he says there was a missing piece. “It never fails once a month at least I have some underage kids that want to come and jam and unfortunately I just can’t,” he explained.

Starting April 4, Muse Meridian will host a weekly open mic night for all ages.

It’s an opportunity Wichita band “The Voided” is jumping on right away.



“It’s gonna get our name out there actually. You know, we were playing on the streets for a while. This will actually be a venue to play. People will actually notice us,” said a member of The Voided, Sylvio Raux.

The open-mic night is giving them more than just a chance to perform for a crowd.

“It can make a world of a difference, you never know who is gonna walk through the door and hear what you’re playing and like it enough to be like, ‘Hey, I’m on tour and I need an opener or something like that,'” said Sam Shea, the host for the open mic night.



Each Monday will have ten, 15-minute slots open.

“We have a full backline, drums, bass amp, guitar amp, you know the whole PA here. We got lights. We are really going to put on a full stage setting really make it feel like a concert,” Underwood said.



His only request is that performers come ready.

“Let’s keep Wichita weird, you know. If I have a mime come in I’m gonna let that guy play, magicians, comedians I really don’t care, just come prepared,” he said.

As for The Voided, they are hoping to see the community come out and support them.

“We play reggae, we play R&B, we play just stuff to make people feel good,” Raux said. “It’s a vibe, you’ll definitely enjoy yourself,” said Andres Urbina, another member of The Voided.

The all-ages open mic night will run Mondays from 6-10 p.m. at the Meridian Muse. There is a suggested $5 donation to enter.

If you are interested in signing up to perform you can call (316)882-7469 or e-mail info@musemeridian.com.