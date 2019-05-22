‘All but two campsites are closed’: Flooding at Cheney Lake impacts Memorial Day plans

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – As Cheney Lake continues to rise, hundreds of Kansans are changing their Memorial Day plans due to flooding.

“I’ve never seen Cheney like this,” Hutchinson resident Danielle Hunt said.

“There supposed to be a lakefront just up the road, and we were going to follow it and you can see the road all the way up there is just all flooded,” daughter Alexandra Richardson said.

Avid lake-goer Hunt said every year, her family and friends spend Memorial Day weekend at Cheney Lake.

But due to road closures and flooding, she’s changing her plans.

“We were going to book them for this weekend, but we watched the weather, and we were like it’s not going to happen.”

Hunt is not the only one changing her Memorial Day plans, Cheney Park Ranger Mitchell Schwartz said he’s canceled more than 300 reservations.

“A typical Memorial Day, we might have 40,000 people at the lake,” he said. “This one is going to be a little different.”

He said the park has reached historic flooding, forcing all but two campsites to be closed.

“On the west side is Smarsh Creek Campground,” he said. “And then on the east side, Lake View.”

A wash out this holiday weekend, but Hunt said, they’ll be back.

“We do have spots booked in July, and we’re crossing our fingers we can use those spots in July,” she said.

Visitor are still able to visit the lake, but park rangers advise the public to not get in the water.