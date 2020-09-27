‘All faiths Prayer Vigil’ held at the Kansas Firefighters Museum

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several religious groups gathered Saturday, around 11 a.m. at the Kansas Firefighters Museum for a prayer vigil.

Groups from different religions around the community say they came together to pray for unity during tough times.

“It’s also meaningful and it’s also exemplary for what the country needs to be doing , instead of fussing and fighting over the vote, over the judge position, we need to be coming together to pray,” said Titus James.

Organizers say they want to highlight different religions around Wichita.

This is the second time that organizers hold a prayer vigil, they say they plan to have more vigils in the near future.

