WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This week the ‘All of us journey bus‘ stopped in Wichita. Its mission is to collect medical data from a million people across the US to try and better the medical industry for future generations.

Josh Perez is the manager for the ‘All of us journey bus’ and says it was a success. The goal was to collect enough data from a large representation of people this past week to have enough samples to test in the future. People were asked to donate urine, saliva, and blood for medical research.

“We can try to use your DNA to conduct research to provide more precise medicine,” said Perez.

The participants were also given an incentive and were able to get information from ancestry data bases. And were provided a list of their allergies and possible medical issues.

“I think our goal at this point is just to educate people, really reach out to the community and let them know we are here to help. We are here to offer the opportunity for them to be represented in the medical facility of industry,” added Perez.

If you would like to be part of these trial cases, you can always look up the “All of us ” requirements and take the online test. You can find that link here on their official website.



