All USD 259 students to go full-remote schooling starting Dec. 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Schools BOE voted Monday evening to go full remote starting Dec. 2.

In a series of tweets Monday, USD 259 stated, “A motion has been made for the district to transition to remote learning at all grade levels effective Dec. 2 with targeted exceptions, as recommended by the Sedgwick County Medical Officer. As part of this motion, IEP services will continue as directed by a student’s IEP team, as well as direct service at high schools for dual and concurrent credit, and specialized labs based on academic requirements.”

USD 259 released the following information Monday morning regarding current COVID-19 cases in the school district.

