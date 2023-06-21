WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The alleged shooter at a church funeral on Friday has been charged on suspicion of aggravated assault, among other charges.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, 18-year-old Demetrius Carter was charged on suspicion of:

Two counts of aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon

Two counts of aggravated endangering a child; reckless situation to a child younger than 18

One count of criminal damage to property; without consent

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), Carter attempted to go to the funeral Friday but was turned away by family.

Police say witnesses told them Carter produced a handgun and shot at the crowd of people by the front of the church, prompting shots to be returned at him.

Carter received a gunshot wound to his right forearm. He was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Carter is scheduled to be back in court on July 6. He is being held on a $5 million bond.