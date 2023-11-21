WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man who allegedly killed Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office public service dog K-9 Bane has been charged.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Kaylon Kirkwood has been charged with domestic battery, battery, battery against a law enforcement officer, and harming or killing certain dogs.

Wichita Police Department Lieutenant Aaron Moses says just before noon on Thursday, the WPD domestic intervention and violence reduction team was in the area of Pawnee and Rock trying to locate a 24-year-old man suspected of robbery. The suspect has since been identified as Kirkwood.

Moses said Kirkwood was found around 12:10 p.m., but he fled on foot and into a drain, through a creek, and under the road. He then barricaded himself and refused to come out.

K-9 Bane (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

After negotiations with Kirkwood failed, the SCSO and the WPD sent K-9 officers into the drain. According to Moses, the dogs were on extended leashes and supplied with cameras.

“There was an altercation between the suspect and the Sedgwick County Sheriff K-9, and at 1:34, the K-9, the Sedgwick County Sheriff K-9 dog, was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Moses.

Moses said they were able to talk to Kirkwood, and through negotiations, he surrendered around 2:40 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says Bane was retrieved from the drain, and CPR was performed for 30-40 minutes before the K-9 handler and EMS were not able to revive him.

Kirkwood is being held on a $500,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 4.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.