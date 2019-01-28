Local

Alleged suspect in Denver officer-involved shooting barricades himself in home, sets it on fire

Posted: Jan 27, 2019 07:03 PM CST

Updated: Jan 27, 2019 07:23 PM CST

DENVER (KSNW) - Authorities are on the scene of a large fire that broke out Sunday night near the area where an alleged suspect in an earlier officer-involved shooting barricaded himself. 

The suspect allegedly shot two officers, 9News reports, the officers are expected to be OK. 

The fire was near 6th Ave. and Inca St.

According to 9News, the suspect has been taken into custody. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

