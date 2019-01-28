Alleged suspect in Denver officer-involved shooting barricades himself in home, sets it on fire
DENVER (KSNW) - Authorities are on the scene of a large fire that broke out Sunday night near the area where an alleged suspect in an earlier officer-involved shooting barricaded himself.
The suspect allegedly shot two officers, 9News reports, the officers are expected to be OK.
The fire was near 6th Ave. and Inca St.
According to 9News, the suspect has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Future of Century II uncertain as...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
KC police looking for missing mom,...
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 40 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil...
- Economy likely to pick up, though pain may...
- House passes shutdown bill, sending it to Trump
- Superintendent garners support after fraud charges
- Sen. Kamala Harris says the powerful seek to...