Allegiant Air orders up 100 737 Boeing Max planes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing and Allegiant Air announced Tuesday an order for 50 737 Max planes, with options for 50 additional jets. It is Boeing’s first U.S. ultra-low cost carrier deal.

Allegiant selected two models – the 737-7 and 737-8-200 – in the 737 Max family, which provide the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane and high-dispatch reliability.

“Our approach to fleet has always been opportunistic, and this exciting transaction with Boeing is no exception,” said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and CEO. “While the heart of our strategy continues to center on previously-owned aircraft, the infusion of up to 100 direct-from-the-manufacturer 737s will bring numerous benefits for the future – including flexibility for capacity growth and aircraft retirements, significant environmental benefits, and modern configuration and cabin features our customers will appreciate.”

Allegiant currently operates a fleet of 108 Airbus A319 and A320 airplanes. 

