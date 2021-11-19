Allegiant Airlines begins nonstop service from Wichita to St. Petersburg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Allegiant began a new nonstop route to St. Petersburg, Fla. via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport from Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport Friday.

The new route will operate twice weekly.

“Allegiant’s nonstop service to St. Petersburg will be very popular for both leisure and business travelers, and it’s great that it will be year-round service,” said Valerie Wise, air service and marketing manager, Wichita Airport Authority. “The Tampa-St. Petersburg area was our 18th top destination in 2019. St. Pete makes Allegiant’s third Florida destination from Wichita, after Orlando-Sanford and Destin. Many, many thanks to Allegiant for adding this great service.”

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $49.

“St. Petersburg is one of our most popular destinations and we’re excited to provide Wichita residents with convenient, low-cost flights to get there,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We think vacationers will enjoy our brand of air travel: nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

Flights must be purchased by Nov. 21, 2021, for travel by Feb. 26, 2022. For more information, click here.