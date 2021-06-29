Allegiant announces new nonstop service to Florida from Wichita with $49 fares

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Allegiant Airlines on Tuesday announced a new nonstop route to St. Petersburg, Fla. from Wichita beginning Nov. 19, 2021. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $49.

“With its year-round sunshine, incredible beaches and attractions, St. Pete-Clearwater continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations in our network,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We know that Wichita residents will love having access to Allegiant’s convenient, affordable nonstop service to St. Pete, without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

The new nonstop route from Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“This is such exciting news, especially now that people are traveling again,” said Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing Manager with Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. “The Tampa-St. Pete area is one of our more popular leisure destinations and we’re thrilled that Allegiant is making it easy and affordable to get there. Allegiant Air has been a fantastic partner with Wichita, having started service in 2003. Tampa-St. Pete will be Allegiant’s 6th destination from Wichita. Thank you, Allegiant, for adding this service, just in time for the holidays!”

About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 30, 2021 for travel by Feb. 14, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.