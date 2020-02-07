Allegiant will be starting service to Destin from Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Allegiant will once again expand service to Destin, Florida this year.
Nonstop flights will begin March 5 with two weekly flights through May 7. Then starting May 10, Allegiant will fly four times/week through August 15. Starting August 17, Allegiant will fly two flights/week through October 26.
Allegiant will also resume service to its seasonal markets. Los Angeles service will resume June 3 and will operate through August 15. Flights will be on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Orlando-Sanford service begins May 16 and will operate through August 15. Flights will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays. For more, visit AllegiantAir.com.
