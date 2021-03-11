Alligator carcass found in the Ninnescah River in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The carcass of an American Alligator was discovered on the riverbank of the Ninnescah River by a KDOT worker in Sumner County.

A local herpetologist said the alligator carcass was approximately three years old.

The Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said it was obviously someone’s pet since alligators are not native to Kansas. The department said that even though alligators might be cute babies, they will grow up to be dangerous predators. An alligator can grow a foot per year for its first 10 years of life.

The department said a captive-raised alligator, even if it’s for only a year or so, can never be released into the wild. Captive-raised alligators can learn to associate food with people, unlike wild animals who must hunt and forage for their next meal and tend to shy away from people.