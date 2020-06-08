Alligators stolen from Manhattan store

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Manhattan Reptile World is asking for help in finding two American alligators that they say were stolen from their store on Friday night.

“I feed them up pretty much every day,” said one of the store’s owners Colin Cudney. “I come out and feed them rodents and I had fed them previously the day before on Friday. When I came out on Saturday to feed them, I just noticed they weren’t in there.”

The alligators are about five feet in length. The estimated total loss is approximately $1,000 according to a police report filed with the Riley County Police Department.

For Cudney and the store’s other owner Joe Wood, the alligators are more than just animals. They’re like family.

“They’re kind of like you know, raising up a puppy into an adult dog, and then eventually, you really get attached to them and get bonded,” said Cudney.

While both alligators mean a lot to them, one in particular holds a special place in their hearts.

“We have a few select animals that we’ve had for a very long time and Beauregard is probably at the top of the list,” said Wood. “He was a puppy dog in alligator’s skin. He’s grown up in this community. So, whoever took him needs to bring him back.”

They filed a police report with the Riley County Police Department. So now, all they can do is wait and hope someone returns their alligators safe and sound.

“If you bring him back, we won’t say a word,” said Wood. “We won’t do anything. The cage is open. Just put him back in the cage. We just want Beauregard, we want both of them back.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. You can also contact Manhattan Reptile World at (785) 317-3344.

