WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westar Energy is reporting a power outage affecting approximately 370 customers in the Wichita area.

No information on the cause of the outage yet, though it is suspected to be heat related.

If you would like to stay up today, or find out when power is expected to be restored in your area if you are you, refer to the Westar Outage map in the link below.

RELATED LINK | Westar Energy Outage Map