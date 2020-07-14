Alumni sue K-State and Kansas Board of Regents

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State University and the Kansas Board of Regents are being sued after they canceled in-person classes and went online because of the pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed by two former K-State students who graduated in May. They claim that they “did not receive the benefit and services that they bargained for when they provided payment for tuition and fees.” and went to say they “have been harmed by not receiving the educational experiences, opportunities, and services they paid for.”

The alums are suing for breach of contract, conversion, and common law unjust enrichment.

They are asking for a refund of the in-person tuition they paid for.

