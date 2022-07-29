WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Roughly 1,000 Amazon employees in Wichita can now receive tuition assistance to attend Wichita State University (WSU) through the Amazon Career Choice Program.

Full-time employees are eligible for $5,250 of tuition assistance per calendar year at WSU, and part-time employees are eligible for $2,625 per calendar year.

According to a news release from WSU, the Amazon Career Choice Program is a program for hourly employees who have been employed for more than 90 days.

“We’re thrilled to be the only four-year Kansas university partner in Amazon’s Career Choice network,” Bobby Gandu, Wichita State assistant vice president of strategic enrollment management, said. “With a vast array of class locations and times — from main campus to satellite campuses to online learning options — we’re excited to meet the needs of the busy schedules of the Amazon team members.”

The funds can be used for tuition for credit-bearing, undergraduate courses, fees, and books. Students will work with a designated WSU staff member.

“Wichita State has had a long history of being the educational leader for our local adult workforce,” Gandu said. “This new partnership with one of our city’s largest employers strengthens our commitment to the community’s professionals who are looking to advance their careers.”