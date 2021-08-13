Amazon Fulfillment Center in Park City commences operations Sunday

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The brand-new, 1-million-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center will become operational on Sunday, according to Sean Fox, Park City administrator.

Fox said the new center is starting off with their inbound and receiving workers at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday. He said there should be about 150-200 employees starting on various days next week.

In a week, the center will start with its outbound and shipping employees. Eventually, they plan on two 10-hour shifts a day with 400 employees per shift.

Fox said there are no plans for grand opening or fanfare. There will be a high school band playing but that is to welcome their new employees starting.