WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Amazon is hiring 2,500 people in Kansas and 700 in the Wichita area.

Amazon is looking to fill full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles at its Kansas facilities. Amazon needs 700 people to work in its fulfillment center in Park City and its delivery station in Wichita.

The company says there are a variety of open positions, from packing and picking to sorting, shipping, and delivery. Jobs will be posted soon at amazon.com/apply.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon, and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” says John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, in a news release. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them.”

Amazon employees get health, vision, and dental insurance starting on their first day. In addition, they offer a matching 401(K).

Employees also get up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents. They also offer other programs that include financial support, mental health support, and college tuition.

The company plans to hire an additional 250,000 employees nationwide.