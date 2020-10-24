Update: 2 missing girls found safe, father arrested

Donny Jackson : Clothing description unknown, long brown hair with slight red color, and full beard. COURTESY|KBI

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The KBI has called off the Amber Alert for two girls reported missing Saturday.

Aven and Nora Jackson have been found safe and their father Donny Jackson is in police custody.

Around 1:16 p.m., the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a home. The call led deputies to discover a homicide scene with two boys dead inside and the two girls missing.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation told KSN News they discovered that Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Jackson’s vehicle in an unrelated incident at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

KHP said the two children were in the vehicle at the time, and they believed Jackson may have been traveling to Oklahoma, Texas, or Arizona. The vehicle was located by the Oklahoma Highway patrol near Erick, OK. Jackson was detained and the kids were recovered.

Jackson was located by law enforcement and taken in to custody.

