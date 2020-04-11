Amber Alert for Wyoming children canceled

Local

by: KDVR-TV

Posted: / Updated:

Amber Alert (AP)

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday evening for four Wyoming children who were believed to be in Colorado.

At about 10 p.m., the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the children had been found and were safe.

Authorities did not say where the children were located.

According to the CBI, they were taken by their non-custodial parent from Fremont County, Wyoming and were last seen Sunday in Riverton, Wyoming.

The CBI said the group may have been in Colorado while on the way to California.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories