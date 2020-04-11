Amber Alert for Wyoming children canceled

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday evening for four Wyoming children who were believed to be in Colorado.

At about 10 p.m., the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the children had been found and were safe.

Authorities did not say where the children were located.

According to the CBI, they were taken by their non-custodial parent from Fremont County, Wyoming and were last seen Sunday in Riverton, Wyoming.

The CBI said the group may have been in Colorado while on the way to California.

