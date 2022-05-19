ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — An Amber Alert for 5-year-old Brixton Sisk, of Rose Hill, has been issued.

Brixton Sisk (Courtesy: KBI)

Sisk is a boy who is 4 feet tall and weighs 75 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shoes and carrying a blue blanket.

Sisk was last seen at Rose Hill Elementary School, 409 E School Street, on Thursday, May 19, at 2:40 p.m.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), at 2:40 p.m., a woman entered the school’s day care posing as a social worker.

The woman gained access to Brixton, exited the school, entered a black Surburban with a 30-day tag and departed the location. There was an unknown male driver operating the suspect vehicle, and the abductor got into the front passenger seat.

The KBI has since stated that as of 7:02 p.m., information indicated that the suspect, male counterpart and child have switched vehicles to a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta, Kansas license 461NWF and may be fleeing the immediate area.

2010 Volkswagen Jetta, Kansas license 461NWF (Courtesy: KBI)

The woman was identified as Brixton’s mother, Danielle Banzet, who had her parental rights severed by the court. Actions taken by Banzet prior to the abduction, including threats of violence, indicate that Brixton is in imminent danger.

Danielle Banzet (Courtesy: KBI)

Banzet is 31-years-old. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and now has long blonde hair. It has been dyed since the time of her driver’s license picture.

She was last seen wearing a long red/white dress with glasses.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 316-320-1294 if you have information about Brixton or Banzet.