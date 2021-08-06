Update: Amber Alert canceled after two Wichita boys located

Local

by: Ryan Newton

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita boys were located following an Amber Alert early Friday. The Wichita Police Department said the suspect is in custody.

At 9:22 p.m. Thursday, Wichita police said Gary Lowe IV and Jamias Lowe were allegedly taken from their mother by their father, Gary Lowe III.

Apparently, he didn’t have custodial rights and allegedly made homicidal statements. It is why police wanted the KBI to issue an Amber Alert.

A few hours later, police located the suspect and the children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories