Update: Amber Alert canceled after two Wichita boys located

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita boys were located following an Amber Alert early Friday. The Wichita Police Department said the suspect is in custody.

At 9:22 p.m. Thursday, Wichita police said Gary Lowe IV and Jamias Lowe were allegedly taken from their mother by their father, Gary Lowe III.

Apparently, he didn’t have custodial rights and allegedly made homicidal statements. It is why police wanted the KBI to issue an Amber Alert.

A few hours later, police located the suspect and the children.

The kids have been located safely by the Wichita Police Department! The suspect is in custody! — Kansas AMBER Alert (@ksamberalert) August 6, 2021