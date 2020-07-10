Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Kansas City, Kansas girl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — An Amber Alert has been issued for Olivia Ann Jansen.

She was last seen at her home in the 4400 block of Gibbs Road in Kansas City, Kansas, early Friday morning.

She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

At 6:30 a.m. this morning, her father woke up and discovered that she was not in the home, and the back door of the location was standing open. Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location. There is no known suspect at this time and no known suspect vehicle.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at (913) 596-3000.

