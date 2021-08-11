Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Kansas girl

CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday afternoon, the Chanute Police Department provided the following information to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation: At around 10:30 a.m. Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park, in Chanute, KS. She was with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared in an unknown direction.

At 12:15 pm, Jacob Senkbeil and Nina Senkbeil were seen at 17515 Oak Wood Lane in Fall River, Kansas where the KBI says the father made comments to a witness that makes law enforcement now believe the child is in imminent danger. The suspect left with the child in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee KS license plate 852FGX.

At 4:04 p.m., the KBI said the vehicle was found unoccupied in Fall River, but the child and her father are still missing.

Information provided by the authorities include the following:

Abductee(s):
Name: Nina R Senkbeil
Height: 4 feet  inches
Weight: 75
Hair Color: brown
Eye Color: brown
Age: 6 years
Gender: Female
Description: Last seen wearing: Shirt: white Tweetie bird shirt with pink design, Nike shorts blue and white in color, Nike Shoes pink and black in color Last Seen: at Santa Fe Park in Chanute KS

Suspect(s)

Name: Jacob Senkbeil
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 135
Hair Color: brown
Eye Color: blue
Age: 32 years
Gender: Male
Description: last seen wearing  Green shirt, Pants: blue jeans, Hat: blue and orange ball cap

Anyone who sees the missing child or suspect is asked to call 911 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

For more information, click here.

