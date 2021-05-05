Amber Alert issued for missing Garden City toddler

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Garden City toddler. He was last seen at 4101 E. U.S. 50

At approximately 5 a.m., the mother of 14 month-old Sebastian Bautista placed him in her 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe with license plate 430MHB to take him to the babysitter. She went back into her home briefly, and then saw the vehicle leaving her driveway with an unknown suspect driving. The vehicle departed the area southbound. The KBI believes that the child is in imminent danger and is requesting the assistance of the public.

Sebastian is wearing a gray shirt and shorts and has notably long brown hair.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information, call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300.