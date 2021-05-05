Amber Alert issued for missing Garden City toddler

Local

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Garden City toddler. He was last seen at 4101 E. U.S. 50

At approximately 5 a.m., the mother of 14 month-old Sebastian Bautista placed him in her 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe with license plate 430MHB to take him to the babysitter. She went back into her home briefly, and then saw the vehicle leaving her driveway with an unknown suspect driving. The vehicle departed the area southbound. The KBI believes that the child is in imminent danger and is requesting the assistance of the public.

Sebastian is wearing a gray shirt and shorts and has notably long brown hair.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information, call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories