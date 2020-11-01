Update: Amber Alert canceled, girls found safe

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigations canceled the Amber Alert Sunday around 3:30 p.m. Officials say the two girls were located in Excelsior Springs, Missouri are now safe.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations issued an Amber Alert Sunday afternoon for two girls last seen at 1112 Greeley Ave., Kansas City, Kan.

At approximately 5 a.m., 2-week-old Bellanice Diaz and 16-year-old Aracely Arambula were forcibly taken from their home by Jacob and Julian Diaz, according to police.

Police say Aracely Arambula is 5 feet 4 inches, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, checkered pajama pants, and is barefoot.

Police say Bellanice Diaz is 1 foot 5 inches, has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

According to police, other individuals in the home said Bellanice and Aracely are in imminent danger. The girls were last seen Westbound on Greeley Avenue around 5 a.m.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Jacob Diaz, is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Julian Diaz, 23, is described as being 5 feet 6 inches, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to KBI, the suspects were driving a red 2012 Honda Odyssey with license plate “In God we Trust”

Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing children, suspects or suspect vehicle. If you have other information call 911 or the Kansas City KS Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

