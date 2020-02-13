Ambulance driver receives minor injury after crash on Kansas Turnpike

EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say an ambulance driver that crashed on the Kansas Turnpike near El Dorado received a minor injury.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver lost control around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday as the area was under a winter weather advisory.
The crash report says the driver then overcorrected and struck the barrier wall and the guard rail.
No mention was made in the report of a patient in the ambulance.
The patrol says a tractor-trailer also was involved in the wreck. That driver had no apparent injury.
