WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – American Airlines has announced seasonal nonstop service to Miami International Airport beginning Saturday, Nov. 11. The service will operate on Saturdays only through March 30, 2024. The flights will be operated by a 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft.

Depart ICT at 6:45 a.m.; arrive MIA at 11:20 a.m. (local times)

Depart MIA at 7:30 p.m.; arrive ICT at 10:30 p.m. (local times)

American’s Miami hub currently serves 133 destinations and offers connections to the Caribbean, South America and Europe.

“American Airlines is excited to offer new nonstop service between Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and Miami International Airport starting this November,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. “As our fourth nonstop destination from ICT, American is thrilled to offer local residents the most convenient access to all that Miami has to offer and one-stop access to the largest network of destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“We’re excited to add this attractive destination to our route map for the winter, and very grateful to American Airlines for expanding service in Wichita,” said Jesse R. Romo, Director of Airports.

Flights may be booked at aa.com beginning Saturday, July 15.