American Airlines launches nonstop to Phoenix from Wichita

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, a pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – American Airlines will launch daily nonstop service to Phoenix on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The service will operate daily on a seasonal basis through May 6.

The flight will depart Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 1:22 p.m. and arrive in Wichita at 4:36 p.m. From Wichita, the flight will depart at 5:14 p.m. and arrive in Phoenix at 7:08 p.m.

American will operate a Bombardier CRJ-900 jet on the route, with 76 seats, including 12 first-class seats. American serves 91 destinations from Phoenix, including popular destinations in Hawaii, Mexico and Central America.

This will give Wichita three options to the Phoenix area. Southwest offers daily flights to Phoenix and Allegiant offers twice/weekly flights to Phoenix-Mesa.

LATEST STORIES: