WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – American Airlines will offer daily, nonstop flights from Wichita to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport beginning Sunday, Nov. 5. The service will be year-round.

The flights will be operated with a 65-seat CRJ-700 aircraft that include premium cabins, according to Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport. The airport says American Airlines’ hub in Phoenix offers easy connections to popular destinations in southern California, such as Los Angeles, Orange County, San Jose, San Diego and more and provides Kansans with more convenient options for travel.

The airport says the flight schedule is designed to be convenient for business travelers, with a morning departure and an evening return.

Depart ICT 6:30 a.m.; arrive PHX 7:25 a.m.

Depart PHX 7:55 p.m.; arrive ICT 10:52 p.m.

These are local times for each respective city

“We are thrilled to have daily service return to Phoenix, our second most popular destination. This will be a huge benefit to our business and leisure travelers,” said Jesse Romo, director of Airports.

Flights can be booked at aa.com starting today.