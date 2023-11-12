WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Cancer Society hosted the 31st annual Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday to raise funds for cancer research.

One cancer survivor says research can help serve millions of people.

“I don’t really think there’s anything to the ‘let’s cure cancer’ thing because it has so many variations, and there’s so much going on. We need to study all of its forms and understand how to treat them, and with adequate funding for doing that, we can make sure that we have research that goes on that improves the quality of life and the longevity for people,” said Curt Ghormley, a leukemia survivor.

According to the American Cancer Society, there are nearly 17,000 estimated cases in 2023.