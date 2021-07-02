American flag raised on new 100-foot flagpole at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American flag was raised on the new 100-foot flagpole at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center on Friday. It was all to kick off the Fourth of July weekend.

The dedication took place at 9 a.m. in front of the center.

The 20-foot by 38-foot flag was raised by the McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard. The flag will be illuminated to allow it to be flown during periods of darkness.

“It has got the largest American flag that the flag pole will support in the Kansas wind,” said Herb Duncan, a veteran and a Kansas Honor Flight volunteer. “All of our children who drive past on Kellogg in school buses will be able to look up there and see the American flag, the symbol of freedom, and those at the VA hospital who served, the American veterans of Kansas.”

The ceremony also included a national anthem performance and a bugle performance of the “First Call.”

You can see the ceremony on the Dole VA Facebook page.