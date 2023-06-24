WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Heart Association (AHA) hosted its annual Heart Walk on Saturday morning.

Around one-thousand people showed up at Riverfront Stadium for the event.

The American Heart Association aims to bring awareness to heart disease and strokes, as well as the survivors. They say it is never too late to make a difference.

“It’s an important morning to recognize our survivors of both heart disease and stroke,” Heart Smart, senior director of the American Heart Association, said. “And also, just remind people that making a healthy choice can start just literally by walking.”

Those in attendance had the chance to learn CPR, which could save someone in the event of cardiac arrest.